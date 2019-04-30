Industrial Group Hears From J & E Food Group

The board of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission met for their monthly meeting Monday, April 29 in the conference room of the organizations headquarters in Warren.
Minutes were unavailable from the past meeting but the financial statement was presented by Bob Milton and approved by the board. The organization has cash balances of over $100,000.00.
The program was presented by John White of J & E Food Group. The company has been working for some time to open a new poultry facility in the City of Warren Industrial Park on Highway 278.
Mr. White moved to Warren in 2017 and has been working to install equipment and get the plant operational. He stated he is hopeful that production will start in early June. He indicated that the community has been very supportive and he has a good workforce ready to go to work. There are ten employees on the job at this time, getting the plant ready to run. Mr. White anticipates a total of 120 employees being hired.
Mr. White stated that training will start may 27th. He said product will be brought in from states throughout the South and Kansas. Product will be shipped all over the world.
Mr. White said he is happy to be in Warren and looks forward to a successful business here. He also discussed his long term plans to expand.
