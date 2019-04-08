Monday, April 8, 2019

It's "Tea" Time

GFWC Warren Woman's Club welcomes Spring with a Ladies Afternoon Tea!  Ladies from 5 to 95 are invited for a fun-filled afternoon of delicious desserts, assorted hot teas and springtime punch.  There will be piano music, a photo booth, games, a "style" show, prizes and other surprises.

The Tea and Style Show will be Sunday, April 28th at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church.  Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the committee members or any GFWC Warren Woman's Club member.  Proceeds from ticket sales will be used for projects that benefit Bradley County citizens.
at 2:08 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)