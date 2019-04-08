It's "Tea" Time

GFWC Warren Woman's Club welcomes Spring with a Ladies Afternoon Tea! Ladies from 5 to 95 are invited for a fun-filled afternoon of delicious desserts, assorted hot teas and springtime punch. There will be piano music, a photo booth, games, a "style" show, prizes and other surprises.
The Tea and Style Show will be Sunday, April 28th at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the committee members or any GFWC Warren Woman's Club member. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used for projects that benefit Bradley County citizens.
The Tea and Style Show will be Sunday, April 28th at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the committee members or any GFWC Warren Woman's Club member. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used for projects that benefit Bradley County citizens.
No comments:
Post a Comment