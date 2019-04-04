Thursday, April 4, 2019

James Hancock Earns Doctor of Education Degree from U of A

The fall commencement ceremony for the University of Arkansas was held Saturday, December 15.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – James Hancock of Hermitage graduated from the University of Arkansas at the end of the Fall 2018 semester and earned a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from the College of Education and Health Professions.

