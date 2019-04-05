Judge Anderson Announce Intent to Run for District Judge, 29th District

Judge Bruce Anderson announced his intention to seek election as District Judge for the 28th District Court, composed of Bradley and Drew Counties, in the election to be held March 3, 2020. He has served as judge of the 28th District Court since 2017. Previously, he served 12 years as Bradley County District Judge.
Judge Anderson has attended judicial training conferences on many topics, including the following: Unique issues in drugged driver cases; Improving procedural fairness in the courts; Issues in traffic safety; Techniques for better decision making in court cases; Marijuana – fact and fiction.
Before his election as Judge of the 28th District Court, Judge Anderson engaged in the general law practice for 33 years. During that time he also served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the Tenth Judicial District for 15 years. He has served as President of the Southeast Arkansas Legal Institute and as a law clerk and Special Master for the Pulaski County Circuit Court. Judge Anderson was appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Criminal Practice and served for 6 years. He was also elected to serve as a member of the House of Delegates of the Arkansas Bar Association. The House of Delegates is the governing body of the Association.
An active member of his community Judge Anderson has served as President of the Warren Rotary Club, the Bradley County Historical Museum, Warren Community Theater, and the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. He has worked with the Community Evaluation Planning Committee, the Warren/Bradley County Teamwork Arkansas Committee, and the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center for Vo-Tech and Adult education. He has been Chairman of the Warren Christmas Parade and is currently a member of the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association.
Judge Anderson has been married to the former Lou Anne Ederington, a native of Warren, for 40 years. He and his wife are members of the First United Methodist Church where he has served as a Lay Leader and Chair of the Finance Committee and the Administrative Council.
