Judge Klappenbach Announced Bid for Re-election

Judge Mark Klappenbach announced today that he will run for re-election to the Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 5 position. District 5 consists of the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Drew, Grant, Lafayette, Lincoln, Nevada and Union.
“I have enjoyed my work on the Arkansas Court of Appeals and hope to be elected to another term. I believe my experience on the Court only adds to my qualifications to serve.”
Prior to being elected to the Court in 2017 Judge Klappenbach had over 31 years in the legal and accounting fields. During that time I worked as a public defender, a deputy prosecuting attorney and had a general law practice. On four separate occasions Judge Klappenbach was appointed as a Special Associate Justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court. He received his Juris Doctor from the William F. Bowen School of Law and his BS in Accounting from Louisiana Tech University.
Active in his community Judge Klappenbach is a member of the Redbug Alumni Association. He and his wife, Glenda, have been married 27 years and are members of the First Baptist Church where he serves as Deacon and Sunday School Director. They have one daughter, Kristin, who is married to Eric McMillan of Fordyce and three grandchildren. His parents, Norman and Lee previously owned the Klappenbach Bakery in Fordyce.
