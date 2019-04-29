Last Hope K-9 Rescue In Warren Donating Time To The Warren Animal Shelter

Over 60 volunteers from the Boston, MA area are in Arkansas helping clean and repair dog shelters and working with local animal lovers to find homes for dogs in need. Sunday, April 28th a large group was in Warren working on the City Animal Shelter. They thoroughly cleaned the facility and made repairs as needed. They worked with Bradley County Rescue Coalition (BARK) and Warren Animal Control Officer Holly Curry. The organization has sent teams to Warren in the past to provide assistance with cleaning, repairs and supplies. They spend a lot of time petting the animals and socializing with them.
Dogs that cannot be adopted in the local area are put in foster homes and efforts are made to find them homes in other states. The Last Hope K-9 Rescue workers are volunteers who have jobs and take vacation time to travel to Arkansas, at their own expense, and work with local shelters.
They have been of great benefit to the City of Warren and the BARK organization.
The group met at Warren Animal Clinic and enjoyed a pizza lunch before returning to the Shelter to complete their work. Warren Animal Clinic is a strong supporter of the Animal Shelter and the City of Warren Animal Control effort.
