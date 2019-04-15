McGehee College of Technology to Host Hiring Fair

McGehee, Ark. - The UAM College of Technology - McGehee will host a hiring fair Thursday, April 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is part of the Career Pathways Initiative and will be held in the Large Conference Room of the UAM-McGehee campus. A number of door prizes will be awarded and at least six food trucks will be on campus starting at 9 a.m. for the celebration. Employers set to attend the event include:
A-Team Staffing Agency (Pine Bluff)
Arkansas Department of Corrections: AR State Police
Arkansas Department of Corrections: Cummins Unit
Arkansas Department of Corrections: Varner Unit
2020 Census
Drew Farm Supply (Monticello)
ESA Staffing & Screening (Monticello)
ESS (Educational Support Staff)
Evergreen Packaging (Pine Bluff)
Express Employment Opportunities (Pine Bluff)
Head of the Class Childcare & Learning Center, LLC (Monticello) ➢ Human Development Center (Warren)
Key Employment Inc. (Monticello)
Lake Village Nursing Home & Rehab (Lake Village)
Louis Dreyfus Company (Memphis)
Mainline Health Systems (Dermott)
McGehee Hospital
McGehee School District
Ryburn Motor Company of Monticello
Southeast Arkansas AmeriCorps
Shipping Freight 4 Logistics (Little Rock)
Arkansas Department of Workforce
UAM Adult Education/WAGE
WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) (Monticello)
Workforce Mobile Unit
Wal-Mart (McGehee)
For more information, contact Cortez C. Smith, Career Pathways Program Director at (870) 460-2102 or or Justin P. Carbage, Community Outreach Coordinator at (870) 460-2129.
