Missing Man Found

According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Bruce Boykin was reported missing sometime after 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening, March 7 from his home. He had told his family that he was planning to ride around Black Lake which is located north of Godfrey Landing. An extensive search was conducted by the Bradley County Sheriff's office and a number of volunteers. He was located in the early morning hours of Monday March 8. Mr. Boykin had falled from a railroad trussel and was injured. He had been stranded for over 24 hours, After being rescued, he was transported to El Dorado for medical care and is expected to recover. Officials learned that he had stuck his side by side and had tried to walk out of the remote area, and that is when he fell off the railroad trussel. He was out in the elements, rain and thunderstorms, for hours.
