Moro Bay State Park Reopens Monday With Improved Campground And More

The Campground at Moro Bay State Park has reopened today, Monday, April 29, and the Park is looking forward to sharing improvements that have been made since last season.
The Ouachita River at Moro Bay has fallen approximate 3/10ths of a foot over the last several days (from 84.60 ft on Friday to 84.30 ft this morning). The National Weather Service prediction of Thatcher Lock and Dam shows a slow but steady fall in the River Level in the foreseeable future. It may be some time (weeks at minimum) before the water returns to a normal level but when it does we expect the fishing will be excellent. After a record rainfall year for the state last year and continued heavy rains this year we have seen 7 months of high River Levels (probably averaging about 15ft above normal since October of 2018). The Park will reopen the campground tomorrow and it is looking good since it stays high and dry during flooding. Also visitors that haven't been to the park since last season will notice a couple notable improvements aimed to make their stay this year even better.
1. The park added parking space in most campsites to better accommodate our campers with additional vehicles and boat trailers. The parks major renovation in 2017 resulted in 23 brand new campsites with 60ft parking pads, 30 and 50 amp hookup, and sewer in all sites. However, we noticed that many had trouble parking the second vehicle and/or boat trailer so we added gravel parking everywhere we could joining the parking spurs.
2. About a month ago the park completed a project to enclose the formerly outdoor pavilion making it a second enclosed pavilion available to rent. The newly renovated pavilion has new siding, new windows, and air conditioning. Now guest looking to have a family reunion, birthday party, small wedding, or group retreat can meet year around without fear of temperatures being too hot or too cold for their gathering. This pavilion comfortably accommodates 30 people, has its own parking area, and a restroom nearby.
If you haven't been to the park recently you should defiantly read what people are saying about it. To quote a few TripAdvisor reviews of Cabin guest who have stayed this month 1. "Amazing View. Staff was friendly and helpful. Great place to relax and enjoy Nature." 2. "Wonderful Place, Quiet and Peaceful! Had my best night’s sleep in forever." 3. "Best Cabin we've ever been to! Everything you need is supplied and it is spotlessly clean."
For more information or to make reservations contact Moro Bay State Park at 870-463-8555 extension 2.
