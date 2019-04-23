Murder Trial Underway In Bradley County

Opening statements by the prosecution and defense began after lunch, and then the prosecution proceeded by calling witnesses. By around 3:00 P.M. eleven witnesses had testified. The witnesses included an eyewitness, and others who had talked to Mr. Hayes after the alleged incident. Also testifying were law enforcement officers for Bradley County, City of Warren, and the Arkansas State Police.
The jury is made up of eight women and four men. There is one Hispanic and two African Americans.
During the questioning of the first eleven witnesses, several pictures of the scene were shown and one telephone recording was heard. The State Police recorded interview with Mr. Hayes was shown to the jury.
