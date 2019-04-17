New City Treasure Appointed

The Hermitage City Council met April 15th in regular session. Present were council members Matt Huitt, Annette and Randy Gorman, Jr. Also in attendance were Mayor Tonya Kendrix, Chief Ben Poole, George Smith, Anglea Dawson, Daphne Hargis and Jesus DeLaCruz.
Chief Poole reported 11 citations were issued in March. No fires were reported. Reports were provided on water samples, sewer facilities and street work. Jesus DeLaCruz reported he caught three dogs. One was adopted and two escaped.
The council then voted to name Angela Dawson city treasure.
Mayor Kendrix presented the "Disaster Response Plan." Robin Scott, OEM Coordinator for Bradley County discussed the steps necessary when requesting mutual aid response from outside resources and what grants and funding were available for disaster preparations.
