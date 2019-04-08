New Event Added To The 2019 Straight From The Driveway Festival In Hermitage

There will be a new addition this year to the Straight From the Driveway Festival in Hermitage! The Straight from the Driveway Bike and ATV Show Sponsored by James Glass and Body and Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union will be held Saturday May,11th at the Hermitage Community Center in Hermitage, Ar. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is open to foreign and domestic models, Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $25 for each vehicle entered. A discount is available for multiple vehicles registered under same owner registration. Admission is free to the public. Trophies will be awarded in each division with cash prize for best in show. All Bike and ATV lovers are invited come on out for some good food, good music, and good times. For more information visit the festival page, or contact Chris Helms @ (870)797-4069 or (870) 463-2856 or Willie and Alicia Avery at (870)310-3000 link to registration forms below. Deadline for pre-entry is May 1st!
The event is open to foreign and domestic models, Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $25 for each vehicle entered. A discount is available for multiple vehicles registered under same owner registration. Admission is free to the public. Trophies will be awarded in each division with cash prize for best in show. All Bike and ATV lovers are invited come on out for some good food, good music, and good times. For more information visit the festival page, or contact Chris Helms @ (870)797-4069 or (870) 463-2856 or Willie and Alicia Avery at (870)310-3000 link to registration forms below. Deadline for pre-entry is May 1st!
No comments:
Post a Comment