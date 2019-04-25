New MRI Will Be Ready May 1st

The Bradley County Medical Center Board met Thursday, April 25th to conduct monthly business. Minutes of the March, 2019 meeting were approved and the March, 2019 financial report was reviewed in detail and approved.
CFO Brandon Gorman went over the finances, the Home Health Statistics and the sales tax report. He informed the board that the hospital experienced a net gain of $1,064,541.00 for the month, but the majority of the gain was due to sales tax revenue. The Operating loss was $2120.00. The loss was substantially lower than the past several months. It was noted by Board member Kenneth McDougald that bad debts are running at an historic rate.
Admissions were down, but medicaid admissions were upas were x-rays, Home Health cases and physical therapy. Mr. Gorman reported that efforts are ongoing to purchase drugs at a less expensive rate. He told the board that $88,000.00 was received in sales tax revenue for March. He stated that the total available in the sales tax account is $3.3 million. He said about $1 million is owed for the MRI machine and other expenditures.
The board approved the appointment of R. Gaines Fricke, M.D., RAPA to April 2020, to utilize hospital privileges. Dr. Wharton made the motion to approve.
An executive update was given by CEO Steve Henson. He talked about the challenges being faced by the medical community and hospitals throughout America. the board then went into executive session.
The board was informed that the new MRI machine will be ready for public use on May 1, 2019.
