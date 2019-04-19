Pine Bluff Music Festival Releases Lineup

Go Forward Pine Bluff is working with the Pine Bluff Convention Center for the second annual Forward Fest-Blues, Batter & Brew to be held on June 22, 2019 at Pine Bluff Regional Park’s Amphitheatre. This year’s lineup includes:
Justin Teal Morgan
Highway 49 Blues Band
SynG Band
Mr. Sipp
On Call Band
Southern Avenue
Kingfish Ingram
Anthony Hamilton
There will be food trucks and retail vendors, a kids zone, and fireworks!
We would like you to feature several of the performing artists throughout the month of June.
General admission is $10 – bring your lawn chairs or blankets. VIP tickets also available, prices range from $20 to $70. Parking is $10, VIP parking is $20. Children 5 and under free (unless sitting in VIP section).
Justin Teal Morgan
Highway 49 Blues Band
SynG Band
Mr. Sipp
On Call Band
Southern Avenue
Kingfish Ingram
Anthony Hamilton
There will be food trucks and retail vendors, a kids zone, and fireworks!
We would like you to feature several of the performing artists throughout the month of June.
General admission is $10 – bring your lawn chairs or blankets. VIP tickets also available, prices range from $20 to $70. Parking is $10, VIP parking is $20. Children 5 and under free (unless sitting in VIP section).
No comments:
Post a Comment