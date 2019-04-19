Friday, April 19, 2019

Pine Bluff Music Festival Releases Lineup

Go Forward Pine Bluff is working with the Pine Bluff Convention Center for the second annual Forward Fest-Blues, Batter & Brew to be held on June 22, 2019 at Pine Bluff Regional Park’s Amphitheatre. This year’s lineup includes:

Justin Teal Morgan
Highway 49 Blues Band
SynG Band
Mr. Sipp
On Call Band
Southern Avenue
Kingfish Ingram
Anthony Hamilton

There will be food trucks and retail vendors, a kids zone, and fireworks!

General admission is $10 – bring your lawn chairs or blankets. VIP tickets also available, prices range from $20 to $70. Parking is $10, VIP parking is $20. Children 5 and under free (unless sitting in VIP section).
