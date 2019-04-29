Monday, April 29, 2019

Practice Evacuation At Courthouse

Around 8:30 A.M. Monday morning, April 29th, a practice drill was held to evacuate the Bradley County Courthouse.  The purpose of the exercise was to prepare to quickly get everyone out of the building in case of a bomb threat or fire or any other type emergency.  All officials and employees removed to the parking lot on the North side of the Courthouse.  In the event of a real incident, roll would be checked to assure everyone was out.  In case of a real emergency, everyone would have moved further North to get away from the building.

Law enforcement and fire personnel responded for the drill and if a bomb threat had been made, bomb squads would have been summoned.  All procedures were followed.

County Judge Klay McKinney addressed the employees once they had excited the Courthouse.

at 11:12 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)