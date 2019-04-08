Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy To Seek Circuit Judge, 10th Judicial District, Div. 2

Born, raised, and educated in the 10th Judicial District, I’m pleased to announce I will be seeking the position of Circuit Judge for Div. 2. Currently, Div. 2 is held by the Honorable Judge Kenneth Johnson, whom will be retiring at the conclusion of his term.
This position is primarily assigned family law matters in the 10th Judicial District (consisting of 5 Counties: Ashley, Bradley, Desha, Drew, and Chicot), for which I have over 13 years of experience.
My passion for children in the law has been the motivating factor for seeking this position. I have first-hand knowledge of the emotional strain involved in domestic relations proceedings, having experienced a divorce and having learned how to co-parent my 2 beautiful boys.
Due to the same, if elected your next Circuit Judge, Div. 2, I will always be available to law enforcement (at all hours), and I promise to expedite these very important proceedings as timely as possible for the families in the 10th Judicial District.
Finally, my practice as an attorney in this district has prepared me for this position. Specifically, I have provided “pro-bono” services for Arkansas Legal Aid. For 3 years, I have been contracted with the ‘Arkansas Domestic Violence Initiative,’ whereby I provide representation and aid to victims of domestic violence in each of our 5 Counties, on a monthly basis. Further, I was certified as an attorney ad litem (attorney for children in domestic relations matters), and in order to better understand the entire dynamics of family law, I received certification in ‘TransParenting’ (a program focused on educating divorcing and divorced parents to reduce conflict and focus on the true needs of their children).
