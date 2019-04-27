Reminder To The Public (Disposal of Medicine)

The public should be reminded that old and unused drugs may be disposed of by placing them in secure boxes that are located at the Warren Emergency Services Center and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. The drugs may be placed in the boxes while still in the pill bottle or box.
The drugs will be properly disposed of and destroyed. Medicine should not be thrown in the garbage or flushed into the sewer system. Unused and outdated drugs do not need to be left in homes or businesses where they may be stolen or improperly used.
Call the Warren Police Department or Bradley County Sheriff's Office if you have any question.
