Retired Teachers Make Donation to the Warren Library

|Retired teacher and chairperson of the silent auction Julia Foster presents a $700 donation to Sandy Doss of the Warren Public Library.
Bradley County Retired Teachers Association held a silent auction Monday, April 22 during their meeting held in First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Members donated items ranging from home-baked Humming Bird cake to hand-made wooden trays. The organizer for the event was Julia Foster. The proceeds from the auction were designated for the Warren Library. The group raised $700 and presented a check in that amount to the library Thursday. Mrs. Doss, Director of the Library, said the funds are coming at a much-needed time. They will be used for the summer reading program.
