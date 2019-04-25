Thursday, April 25, 2019

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Opening of Healing Hands Surgical Center

Chamber of Commerce Members, friends, Mayor Pennington, staff and Dr. Mason celebrate the opening of Healing Hands Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Chamber of Commerce)
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at 10: a.m. to celebrate the opening of Healing Hands Surgical Center located at 614 N. Martin and is operated by Dr. Roger Mason.

