Rotary Makes Donations to Chamber and MASH

On April 9th, the Rotary Club of Warren made $50 donations to the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce for their Easter Egg Hunt and to the MASH program at Bradley County Medical Center.
Pictured to the right is Patricia Wilkinson of Union Bank and Sam St. John, Rotary President, with the check for the Chamber of Commerce from Rotary.
Pictured below is Dennen Cuthbertson and St. John with the check to the MASH program.
