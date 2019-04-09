School Board Accepts Resignations/Makes Hires

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their regular monthly meeting. Board member Joel Tolefree was not present. After adopting the minutes of the previous March 11, and 14 meetings, the board heard minute messages from administrators.
After returning from executive session, the follow personnel matters were addressed:
Resignations of Certified staff were as follows effective at the end of the contract year:
Justin Long, English Instructor at WHS
Steven Quoss, Social Studies iInstructor at WHS
Nerissa Hibbard, Math Instructor at WHS
Joanna Young, WHS Cheer Sponsor and WMS Cheer Co-sponsor
Resignations of Classified Personnel:
WHS Library Media Aide, effective April 12
The following certified hires were made:
Tristan McMahn, K-5 Instructor
Tonya Jackson, Brunson Instructor
Taylor Gahr, Science Instructor
Payton Sledge, Math Instructor
Contracts for all licensed personnel and classified personnel as listed with restrictions as noted for the 2019-20 school year were approved.
The board approved a Statement of Intent Special Education Assurance and Agreement.
The approved a Resolution for Disclosure-early voting and absentee voting.
The approved a mosing bid for 2019-20 from Cuttin' It Right.
aThey adopted salary schedules for certified, classified, transportation, and ABC Pre-school.
Jerry Daniels was approved to serve on the Gray-Weiss Committee.
After hearing th4e financial report, Superintendent Bryan Cornish.
