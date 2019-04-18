"Shred Day" Set for April 26

With the ever-rising rate of identity theft, it is more important than ever to properly dispose of all papers that may contain information such as your bank account numbers, credit card numbers, old tax documents, social security numbers, insurance numbers, etc. Keeping personal information out of the hands of would-be thieves is just one of the priorities of Union Bank. To better assist you with protection from identity theft, Union Bank will once again host "Shred Day". Bring your papers to the bank located at 201 North Martin in Warren, Friday, April 26 where they can be shredded in a commercial shredder at no cost to you.
