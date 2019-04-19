Southeast Intermodal Discusses Track Crossing and Sewer

Members of the board of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority meet Wednesday April 17th in Warren for their April board meeting. Minutes of the previous meeting and the financial report were approved. The board approved paying the monthly bills
According to the financial statement, the organization has a balance of $78,571.48 on hand. The report list accounts receivable from the two cities and and two counties as follows:
-Monticello $27,009.66
-Warren $22,520.31
-Drew County $9,618.35
-Bradley County $156,413.22
There was discussion among board members that due to the Authority currently being debt free, they might write off some of the receivables listed as owed by eliminating the $9,618.35 listed as owed by Monticello and reduce the other entities amounts by the same. Some concern was voiced that there may be a need for future expenses and the money may be needed. No action was taken.
The ongoing issue of getting railroad approval to cross the tracks was discussed again. The board was informed that the Arkansas Highway Department will be getting involved. Board Member Dr. bob Smallling stated that the board has been nice and it may be time to do whatever it takes to get some action.
Chairman of the Board, John Lipton talked about the need to market the site. He stated some of the other intermodals in Arkansas have hired directors to market and run the intermodal site.
There was discussion relating to the issue of Monticello's sewer system not being currently able to handle a substantial wastewater load from the intermodal site. All water and sewer is provided by the City of Monticello. Several board members representing Monticello and Drew County indicated that sewer improvements is a priority for Mayor Chase. No information was provided on the time frame for the improvements and when the intermodal will benefit.
