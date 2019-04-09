Spaghetti Supper at Bradley County Historical Museum

The Bradley County Historical Museum board members will be hosting their annual Spaghetti Supper at the local Museum on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The take-out meals will include homemade spaghetti, French bread, salad and dessert and will be available for pick up from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Museum, located at 200 West Ash Street.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $8.00 and will be sold prior to the event by the BCHM board members; Logan Adams, Kim Cathey, Marsha Harton, Deborah Black, Mike Jolley, JeNelle Lipton, Liz McKinstry, Charlotte Denton, Marlin Raines, Susan Saunders, Hilda Thornton, Mike Weatherford, Judy Wynne and Judy Gibson.
If you would like to purchase a ticket or get more information about the Spaghetti Supper, you may contact JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Hilda Thornton at 870-226-3418. Proceeds from the event will be used for continued efforts to gather and preserve the history of Bradley County for future generations
