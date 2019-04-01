Special Board Meeting Conducted For SEACAC/Interim Director Steps Down

A special board meeting was conducted Friday, March 29th in the conference room of Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency. There was a quorum, although a number of board members were not available to attend.
After the meeting was called to order, the board voted to advertise for a new finance director and a new executive director. The decision to vote to advertise for a new executive director was controversial. Mr. Darryl Johnson argued that the past system of seeking applicants was flawed. He also did not think it made sense to advertise when the board does not know what its financial status is, especially after losing the Head Start Program. One member felt the board should go back to previous applicants and reconsider them. It was pointed out that the previous applicants can be considered and the board has time to consider how much they can pay, before a decision is made. The debate was sometimes tense.
There was a continued debate relating to finances and the future of the agency. The succession plan was also further discussed. The chairman of the board, Mr. Haney, stated that the existing plan calls for the Head of the CSBG program to manage the agency when there is no executive director or interim director. That is currently how the agency is being run. This again became a terse discussion.
The board then heard from Skip Milton, whose company provides insurance for the agency. The current policy runs out March 31st. He went over a proposed updated policy that covers, property, vehicles and general liability. The total premium is $28,621.00. Board member Angela Meeks asked if the policy would be the same price when the agency ceases to operate the Head Start program? Mr. Melton stated that it would be reduced at that time.
After coming out of executive session, the board was informed by Mrs. Wallace, who is the CSBG Director and has been acting as interim director, resigned as interim director. She will continue as CSBG Director. The board then decided to seek another interim director and to consult with a past applicant for the executive director's position to see if they are interested in the full time job. Any action will require future board action.
