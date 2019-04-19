The Cooperative Extension Service of Bradley, Calhoun, Dallas, and Cleveland Counties is once again sponsoring The Great Outdoors Youth Day on Saturday, May 4th, at the Bradley County Park. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and events will include Fishing Derby, Learning Stations, and other special activities. Lunch is sponsored by L’Aigle Creek Conservation District. All youth ages 5-14 years old are invited. Youth under age 9 will be required to have a parent present, however, all parents are encouraged to attend. Bring your own fishing poles and bait for catching catfish. For more information, contact John Gavin at the Bradley County Extension Office at 870-226-8410. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
