Tomatoes About To Go To The Fields

According to John Gavin, with the Extension Service in Bradley County, farmers on on the verge of putting the 2019 tomato crop in the field. He is expecting some 450 to 500 acres to be produced in Bradley County with over 200 in Ashley and around twenty acres in Drew. This will result in over 700 acres of tomatoes being grown for commercial sale.
Mr. Gavin indicated that South Arkansas tomatoes compete primarily against fruit from Florida and Mexico. Acreage grown in Arkansas is small compared to other states, but is of high quality and very much in demand.
Gavin went on to say that Bradley County Farmers are growing a variety of other crops in addition to tomatoes.
