Tour de Tomato Bike Ride is new PTF Event

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival planners have added an exciting new event to the 2019 Festival lineup. The Tour de Tomato will feature bike riders of all ages.
The Race Event will be held on June 8th, 2019, the Saturday prior to the Festival weekend. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 1:30 p.m. with participants riding through the heart of Bradley County.
Tour de Tomato will begin at the Bradley County Courthouse in downtown Warren with the sign in at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA nearby. The course will be clearly marked and will be all pavement riding with aid/break stations throughout the ride.
There will be three different bicycle ride competition lengths. Bike riders will be competing in 15 miles, 30 miles and 62 miles (100 kilometers). All riders are required to wear a helmet during the race and children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration fee is $30 and will be the same for all ride lengths. Registration day of race will be $40. Entry forms are available on line at www.pinktomatofestival.com
Food and goody bags will be given each rider along with an official one of a kind T-Shirt.
Come to Warren and enjoy the inaugural Tour de Tomato and have a wonderful time in Bradley County, the land of Tall Pines and Pink Tomatoes.
For any additional information or questions, contact: Randy Rawls at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/TourDeTomatoBicycleRide
The Race Event will be held on June 8th, 2019, the Saturday prior to the Festival weekend. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 1:30 p.m. with participants riding through the heart of Bradley County.
Tour de Tomato will begin at the Bradley County Courthouse in downtown Warren with the sign in at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA nearby. The course will be clearly marked and will be all pavement riding with aid/break stations throughout the ride.
There will be three different bicycle ride competition lengths. Bike riders will be competing in 15 miles, 30 miles and 62 miles (100 kilometers). All riders are required to wear a helmet during the race and children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration fee is $30 and will be the same for all ride lengths. Registration day of race will be $40. Entry forms are available on line at www.pinktomatofestival.com
Food and goody bags will be given each rider along with an official one of a kind T-Shirt.
Come to Warren and enjoy the inaugural Tour de Tomato and have a wonderful time in Bradley County, the land of Tall Pines and Pink Tomatoes.
For any additional information or questions, contact: Randy Rawls at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/TourDeTomatoBicycleRide
No comments:
Post a Comment