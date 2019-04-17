Tuesday Holy Week Service

Tuesday's Holy Week service was conducted at Union Hill Baptist Church located on West Central Street in Warren. Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of Union Hill gave the welcome and Riley Hudson sang two songs. Rev. Gary Harrison of First United Methodist of Warren read scripture.
Prayer was rendered by Rev. Ricky Rawls, Pastor of First Free Will Baptist of Warren. The message was presented by Rev. Matt Overall, Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church of Warren.
A wonderful meal was provided by Union Hill.
Wednesday's service is set for First Baptist Church located on Main Street in Warren.
