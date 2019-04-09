UAM McGehee Nursing School Ranked 1st

McGehee, Ark. - The practical nursing program at UAM College of Technology - McGehee was ranked first in the state by PracticalNursing.org. The McGehee LPN program is the only one in the state that has achieved a 100% pass rate for students taking the NCLEX licensing exam for each of the previous six years. According to Practical Nursing.org, annual program rankings are released with the intention of providing students with transparency when selecting practical and vocational nursing programs. Methodology for the program rankings involves a formula that compares current and historical pass rates for the NCLEX-PN exam at each school in Arkansas. If schools have the same score after this comparison, the number of students taking the exam and the number of years of data available are also considered. Data compared includes the previous 5 years. PracticalNursing.org gives the UAM McGehee campus program a perfect rating. For more information, contact Peggie Orrell, director of Allied Health at the UAM College of Technology - McGehee, at 870-460-2124.
