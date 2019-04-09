UAM Nursing Professor Listed inTop 40 Nursing Leaders Under 40

Monticello, Ark. - Assistant Nursing Professor Jamie Palmer was named to the Arkansas Center for Nursing's 2019 list of 40 Nurse Leaders Under 40. Palmer and other honorees will be recognized at a banquet April 30 in Benton. According to the Arkansas Center for Nursing, nurses are selected for the recognition based on four distinctive areas of achievement: commitment to excellence, service/outreach, leadership qualities, and their contributions to the advancement of the nursing profession. The program recognizes 40 nurse leaders under age 40 each year with the intent to identify, celebrate and encourage exemplary dedication to the nursing profession and dedicated service to the population while displaying a promise to grow in leadership for advancing nursing in Arkansas. For more information, contact Dr. Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing at (870) 460-1069 or visit the Arkansas Center for Nursing website https://arcenterfornursing.org/.
