UAM SCHOLARS’ DAY SET FOR APRIL 15

Monticello, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello’s annual Scholars’ Day will be held April 15, according to Tyler Harrison, Scholarship Coordinator. The event serves first-time freshmen who will begin coursework in the fall, and who also have been awarded institutional merit-based scholarships or athletic scholarships from the university. It is designed to introduce high-achieving students to the campus and to introduce them ways to enhance the UAM student experience.
Scholars’ Day provides scholarship recipients an opportunity to meet with their academic advisors, register for classes, speak with current students and visit other campus offices. Parents have the opportunity to attend sessions about academics, student affairs, financial aid, and other important campus information. The program begins with registration at 11 a.m. in the Gibson University Center.
Students receiving institutional and athletic scholarships have received invitations for Scholars’ Day and are asked to RSVP online by April 11 at https://uamonticello.formstack.com/forms/scholars_day_registration_form. For more information, contact Harrison at (870) 460-1533 HarrisonJT@uamont.edu.
