Monday, April 29, 2019
Union Bank Feeds Renaissance Students
Union Bank had the honor of feeding the Warren High School Renaissance students at the park Monday. The students were rewarded for having a 3.0 or above GPA with an award ceremony and a day at the park.
3:49 PM
