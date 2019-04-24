Verdict Reached In Murder Trial

The trial, which started Tuesday, wrapped up on Wednesday morning with the testimony of the medical examiner. A short time late the jury was given instructions by Judge Sam Pope. Both first degree and second degree murder were options, but the jury deliberated a short time before coming back with a first degree murder conviction. Hayes, Jr. was also found guilty of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.
Salineriverchronicle.com will continue to post updates through the sentencing process.
