Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Verdict Reached In Murder Trial

Laron Hayes, Jr. was found guilty April 24, 2019 at the Bradley County Court House of first degree murder in the death of Colby Rice which took place December 26, 2017 in south Bradley County.

The trial, which started Tuesday, wrapped up on Wednesday morning with the testimony of the medical examiner.  A short time late the jury was given instructions by Judge Sam Pope.  Both first degree and second degree murder were options, but the jury deliberated a short time before coming back with a first degree murder conviction.  Hayes, Jr. was also found guilty of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

Salineriverchronicle.com will continue to post updates through the sentencing process.
at 11:52 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)