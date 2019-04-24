Warren Aviation Commission Meeting

The Warren Aviation Commission met Thursday, April 18th to conduct airport business. Present were Chairman Dr. Joe Wharton, Raymond Colen, Rick Stracner, John B. Frazer, Jr., and Executive Secretary to the Mayor, Charlotte Brown. The commission approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed the status of the airport P.A.P.I. lights. It was reported the installation project is finished and waiting on an inspection. The commission read over the guidelines for a grant for 2019 and 2020. Airport maintenance was reported on.
The Commission accepted the resignation of Murray Claycomb. Mr. Claycomb has been elected City Attorney and cannot serve on the commission. A new appointment will be made by the Mayor and confirmed by the city council.
