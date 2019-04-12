Warren Fire Department Response To Two Calls

The Warren Fire Department was summoned to back to back vehicle fires at approximately the same location on N. Martin Street Thursday, April 11th. The first call was around 11:04 A.M. and consisted of a vehicle fire that apparently was caused by an electrical issue. Fortunately the fire was extinguished by a local business, using a fire extinguisher. The Warren Fire Department did respond quickly and investigated the cause.
About thirty minutes later another call to the same approximate location was received. This time a load of hay had caught fire while being transported. The Department again quickly responded and put out the blaze.
There were no injuries in either case and the fires were totally unrelated.
