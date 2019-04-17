WHS and SEACBEC Were on Lockdown for Short Period Today

Warren High School and SEACBEC were briefly on lockdown today for approximately 30 minutes. The lockdown was precautionary measures due to a threat that was reported to the Warren High School Administration. The threat was thoroughly investigated by the Warren High School Administration and the Warren Police Department. After it was deemed to not be an imminent threat, the lockdown was lifted. The safety of students and staff is a top priority in the Warren School District, and the district will continue to take precautionary measures when necessary.
