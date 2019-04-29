World War II Subject Of Genealogy Meeting

Rusty Rowell stated he was 12 years old when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He stated when his family heard about it, they were concerned but had no idea where Pearl harbor was. John Little, later a Veteran, was a young boy living in Louisiana. He stated the army drafted his German Shephard dog. Marjorie Ross said she was living in Houston, TX and remembered her father being very concerned about the war.
Several in attendance talked about their remembrance of the late Pinchie Williams and the speeches he made to high school groups about his time as a prisoner of war in the Pacific. Mr. Williams survived the Bataan Death March. Other members had stories of things they had been told by many who served in battle. In every case it was noted that those who experienced battle, seldom talked about it in any great detail. Every person present had a story they had been told by a family member or acquaintance. Those who could remember the time recalled that everyone supported the war effort and did what they could do to support the military personnel, regardless of age. They remembered some individuals who were not drafted or accepted for military service because their jobs were so important at home, they could not be spared.
