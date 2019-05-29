Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival has announced plans for the 2019 Cutest Baby Contest to be held on Friday, June 14th at the Warren Cultural Center on Scobey Drive. Admission is $3.00.
The pageant, under the direction of the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, will begin at 5:00 p.m. with competition for Infants 0-12 months. Competition for Toddlers 1-2 years and competition for 3-4 years will follow.
Categories for the Cutest Babies are: 0-5 months; 5-9 months; 9-12 months; 1-2 years; 2-3 years and 3-4 years. A winner, 1st Runner up and 2nd Runner up will be chosen in each category. Children four years old before June 14th are not eligible.
Children should be dressed in playwear. No Pageant Attire.
Entry forms are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 104 North Myrtle in Warren or forms may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms
All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. No late entries will be accepted. Entry fee is $35 made payable to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and must be turned in with your entry form.
Please call the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 for any questions.
