|2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant
Application deadline for the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is Friday, June 7th.
The contestants are 4 or 5 years of age and reside in Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union County. Since the beginning of the pageant, winners have been chosen from one of these counties each year.
The first Little Miss Pink Tomato chosen in 1959 was June Ford, the daughter of Henry and Juanita Ford of Warren. The 59th Little Miss Pink Tomato, chosen in 2018, is Channa D’Asiyha Tatum. Channa is the daughter of Laporsha Tatum and Charmane Miller of Hermitage.
The 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th at the Warren Cultural Center on John Scobey Drive.
Participants in the pageant will rehearse at the Cultural Center on Friday morning, June 14th at 9 a.m. and they will ride on the contestant float in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade on Saturday, June 15th at 10 a.m.
Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber or you may download at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms. For more information, you may call the Chamber at 870-226-5225, JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758.
