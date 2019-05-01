2019 Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook-Off

The 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off is scheduled for Saturday, June 15th in downtown Warren, Arkansas. The Cook-Off is sponsored by Walmart.
The Pink Tomato Festival committee is pleased to announce that they have joined forces with the Steak Trail of Champions Cook-Off. Entry fees for the Steak competition will be $150 and the Appetizer competition will be $25.
Awards for Steaks: 1st place $1200, 2nd place $500, 3rd Place $400, 4th Place $300, 5th Place $200. Appetizer awards: 1st place $250, 2nd place $150, 3rd place $100.
Cooking spaces will be 10X15 and teams will set up between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m.
Cook’s Meeting will be at 10:00
Appetizers will be turned in from 1:00-1:15 p.m.
Steaks will be turned in from 3:00-3:30 p.m.
Awards will be announced at 5:00 p.m.
To register for the competition, go to: www.pinktomatofestival.com Deadline for entry is Thursday, June 13, 2019.
For more information on the Cook-Off or other PTF events, contact the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at 870-226-5225.
