2019's First Box of Tomatoes Just Arrived

The first box of tomatoes for 2019 was brought in by Hamilton Farms from the Marsden community. The Hamilton’s produce approximately 15 acres of tomatoes that include the varieties of Early Girl (shown in picture), Bradley, Pink Girl, Dixie Red, Red Defender, Mt. Glory, Cherokee Purple, and Roma. They also raise other produce that consist of red and yellow watermelons, cantaloupe, pepper, squash, and cucumbers. Shown in the picture is David Slade, son of Steele and Gennie Hamilton.
