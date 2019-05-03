News
Monday, May 6, 2019
40-H Livestock Team Wins State
The Bradley County Junior 4-H Livestock Team recently won the State 4-H Livestock Judging competition that was held in Little Rock at the Barton Coliseum. Pictured from left to right are: Caeleigh Grice, Olivia Harrod, Aislin England, Gracie Smith.
