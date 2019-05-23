News
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Amesha Brewies Accepts Scholarship
EL DORADO—Amesha Brewies, a physical therapist assistant major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted an Alpha Xi Scholarship to attend the school this fall.
She is a 2007 graduate of Warren High School.
at
3:50 PM
No comments:
Post a Comment
