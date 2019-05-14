Arkansas Better Chance Programs to Move from DHS to ADE

The Alliance for Early Success convened an advisory group of ABC providers to discuss their perspectives on what they feel are the “cornerstones” of the program and how they might maximize this opportunity. Using the occasion to rethink their work and plan for steps that lead early education to the next level of quality. In the discussion, big questions were asked: How might we support the children we serve, their families, and the communities in which our programs are based in new and better ways? Also, what would we need, from the state, to do so?
It is an exciting time when a Governor recognizes Early Care and Education as the starting point to the education continuum. This group will base their recommendations on their combined experience and expertise. Upon consensus the recommendations will be shared with department officials for review and consideration.
No comments:
Post a Comment