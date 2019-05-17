Arrest Made In Domestic Violence Incident

Deputies of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute call May 10, 2019 aorund 7:07P.M. to 107 Hwy. 189 N. Upon arrival they found a female subject holding a towel over her face and bleeding. She advised the officers that Travles Johnson had hit her several times. There was a witness also on site.
Mr. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Warren Police Department Holding Facility. The person allegedly hit was taken by ambulance to the Bradley County Medical Center. Later, Mr. Johnson complained of issues with his heart and blood pressure and was checked out by a medic with the ambulance service. He was determined to be ok.
Mr. Johnson was placed in jail and is there pending a $15,000.00 bond.
Mr. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Warren Police Department Holding Facility. The person allegedly hit was taken by ambulance to the Bradley County Medical Center. Later, Mr. Johnson complained of issues with his heart and blood pressure and was checked out by a medic with the ambulance service. He was determined to be ok.
Mr. Johnson was placed in jail and is there pending a $15,000.00 bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment