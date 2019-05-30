Arrest Made in Impersonation of Nurses

May 29, 2019 CID Sergeant Tim Nichols (WPD) and Deputy Kendall Rawls (BCSO) arrested Kelly Jackson (44) of Jersey, AR in reference to Uniformed Narcotics Act Fraud or Deceit (prescription fraud). It is alleged that Jackson made multiple calls to a local pharmacy on different occasions impersonating nurses from various doctor's office's in order to gain access to narcotic medications. Jackson is currently out on a $20,000 commercial bond and the case is still under investigation. A special thanks to all who have assisted in this investigation.
