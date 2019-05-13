Monday, May 13, 2019

Arrest Report: May 13,2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Michael Curry, 458 Bradley Rd. 5N, Banks, AR, age 47, arrested on warrant (5-5-`9)

Ryan Rindels, 912 York St., Warren, AR, age 30, arrested on bench warrant (5-8-15)

Alexis James, 123 Bradley 928 Rd, Warren, AR, charged with carrying a weapon (5-0-19)

Matthew Reap, 809 McCauley, Warren, AR,  age, 32, arrested on City of warren (5-10-19)

Anton West, 1032 N. Coopee, Monticello, AR, age 32, charged with possession with intent to deliver, Schedule V, and possession of drug paraphernalia (5-11-19)

Johnny Preston, 1013 Johnson, Warren, Ar, age 55, arrested on City of Warren and
Calhoun County warrants (5-12-19)
