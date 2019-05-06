Arrest Report: May 6, 2019

00The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Joshua Charles Grice, 701 Clio, Warren, AR, age 49, arrested on warrant, charged wsith sriving on suspended license (5-1-19)
James Preston Burks, 319 Holland Dr., Sheridan, AR, age 50, charged with possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of schedule I and II controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and two firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia (5--2-19)
Shawn Forrest, 420 N. Martin, Warren, AR, age 25, charged with a possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (5-3-19)
Desiree Jones, 1107 Fox St., Warren, AR, age 35, arrested warrant (5-4-19)
Tonya Domineck Kinnard, 230 Wheeler St., Warren, AR, age 44, arrested on warrant (5-5-19)
