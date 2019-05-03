BCMC Auxiliary Thrift Shop Opens at Brunson Complex

|Hospital Auxiliary cuts ribbon on new Thrift Shop.
A large crowd gathered May 2nd at the Brunson Medical complex on N. Bragg Street to cut the ribbon for the new Bradley County Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Shop. The shop is located inside the Brunson facility. They have a large selection of clothing and household items. They will even have some appliances, furniture and children's clothing. All items for sale have been donated to the Hospital Auxiliary.
The Thrift Shop will be open every Friday from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Just stop by and look around.
For anyone desiring to donate items to be sold, you may drop off the items on Tuesdays from 1:00 P.M. till 4:00 P.M. The items should be in good condition and usable. Please do not bring junk to the Shop.
The Hospital Auxiliary is made up of volunteers who serve Bradley County Medical Center by providing volunteer staff and help raise money for various needs of the hospital.
Left: CEO of the BCMC, Steve Henson thanks the Auxiliary.
No comments:
Post a Comment